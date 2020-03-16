Some cruise ship passengers not worried about COVID-19 ahead of trip

In a statement issued today, MSC Cruises said that it had received clarity from various government stakeholders that the Durban and Cape Town ports were still open.

DURBAN - Despite a ban on non-essential travel announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, leisure travel liner MSC Cruises said that it would sail from the Durban port with a group of holidaymakers on Monday afternoon.

The company said it was still seeking clarification on the gatherings of more than 100 people but it had confirmation from the Department of Health that airports, malls and cinemas were still open.

Eyewitness News visited the Durban Harbour where hundreds of people boarded a 3,000-passenger capacity MSC luxury cruise liner.

Jurgen Smith said that he was anxious about going on the trip.

"We're nervous, we're stuck in two minds as we don't really want to go on now with all this happening. Also if someone is sick on the boat, we can maybe get the virus there."

Passenger Elray Redman said that he was not too worried.

"If I'm going to contract it, I'm going to contract it, however, I'm going to do whatever need to do to ensure that I don;t contract it."

Most holidaymakers Eyewitness News spoke to said they were not anxious about contracting the novel coronavirus on-board as they believed authorities had everything under control.

MSC Cruises said that in the wake of the virus it would allow all holidaymakers to postpone their travels to later dates in the 2020-2021 period.

