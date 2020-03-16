Some cruise ship passengers not worried about COVID-19 ahead of trip

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Some cruise ship passengers not worried about COVID-19 ahead of trip

In a statement issued today, MSC Cruises said that it had received clarity from various government stakeholders that the Durban and Cape Town ports were still open.

Picture: @MSCcruisesSA/Twitter
Picture: @MSCcruisesSA/Twitter
one hour ago

DURBAN - Despite a ban on non-essential travel announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, leisure travel liner MSC Cruises said that it would sail from the Durban port with a group of holidaymakers on Monday afternoon.

In a statement issued today, the company said that it had received clarity from various government stakeholders that the Durban and Cape Town ports were still open.

The company said it was still seeking clarification on the gatherings of more than 100 people but it had confirmation from the Department of Health that airports, malls and cinemas were still open.

Eyewitness News visited the Durban Harbour where hundreds of people boarded a 3,000-passenger capacity MSC luxury cruise liner.

WATCH: MSC Cruises sail on despite coronavirus epidemic

Jurgen Smith said that he was anxious about going on the trip.

"We're nervous, we're stuck in two minds as we don't really want to go on now with all this happening. Also if someone is sick on the boat, we can maybe get the virus there."

Passenger Elray Redman said that he was not too worried.

"If I'm going to contract it, I'm going to contract it, however, I'm going to do whatever need to do to ensure that I don;t contract it."

Most holidaymakers Eyewitness News spoke to said they were not anxious about contracting the novel coronavirus on-board as they believed authorities had everything under control.

MSC Cruises said that in the wake of the virus it would allow all holidaymakers to postpone their travels to later dates in the 2020-2021 period.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA