SA COVID-19 travel ban will have negative effects on economy - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ban was necessary as the country dealt with the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 5 March 2020 to address the media about the first case of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 5 March 2020 to address the media about the first case of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the travel ban imposed by government would have negative effects on the country's economy.

Ramaphosa said that the ban was necessary as the country dealt with the spread of COVID-19.

South Africa had 62 reported cases of the virus since the pandemic broke out.

The president said now it was about managing it so that it did not spread.

"I would like all of us as South Africans to realise that we are going through a period which we’ve never gone through before since our own democracy. This is going to be a testing period for all of us and it’s going to have a negative impact on our economy," he said.

Ramaphosa said that they were coming up with a plan to deal with taxi ranks and bus stations.

"This is an area where we could face enormous challenges and the national command council is going to be looking very closely at how we address the challenge that is bound to come when the outbreak begins to go to a number of other places."

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

