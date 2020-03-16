Richards Bay Primary School grade R pupil tests positive for COVID-19

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said Richards Bay Primary School has been put on lockdown after 17 pupils in the same class began showing potential symptoms of infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has confirmed that a grade R pupil has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The department said Richards Bay Primary School has been put on lockdown after 17 pupils in the same class began showing potential symptoms of infection.

At least 62 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country so far.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster and strict restrictions in the wake of the virus' continuous spread.

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.