Restaurants to remain open despite COVID-19 - SA restaurant association

COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, and Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa on Monday said restaurants would not close amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The association said it had been advised by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to stay open for business by following the necessary precautionary measures.

The association’s Wendy Alberts said they would follow all health guidelines.

“Our primary motivation is to obviously keep the patrons safe in the restaurant as well as the staff that we employ. We will continue to sanitise all surfaces and we are working currently with the banks to do cardless credit card payments,” she said.

