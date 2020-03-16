Renewed concerns after Mfuleni cop shot dead
Three police officers have been killed since the start of the year in Cape Town alone.
CAPE TOWN - There are renewed concerns on Monday over attacks on police after a constable was shot dead in Mfuleni, in Cape Town, last Thursday.
Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo is one of three police constables who have been killed since January.
Just a month ago, special task force member Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was gunned down at his Mfuleni home during a suspected robbery.
In a recent incident in the same area, Xhontela is believed to have been followed by gunmen from Philippi.
The constable, his friend as well as another man were killed while a woman was shot and wounded.
Mfuleni CPF's Lorna Frieslaar said attacks on men and women in blue were becoming a norm.
“It seems like they target the police and they are also human beings, mother and fathers, brothers and sister who go out and work.”
