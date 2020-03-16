Religious groups implementing measures to curb COVID-19 spread

Members of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) were meeting to discuss the impact of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that mass gatherings were restricted to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Religious groups were implementing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced a national disaster for the country, as government intensified its response to the global pandemic which has killed more than 6,500 people worldwide.

South Africa was currently dealing with 62 confirmed cases.

Members of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) were meeting to discuss the impact of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that mass gatherings were restricted to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The MJC's second deputy president, Shaykh Riad Fataar, said that Monday's meeting would give direction to how Muslim religious practices would be undertaken under COVID-19 conditions.

"We will keep the community informed. We are in close consultation with medical professionals from Islamic associations, medical association Pathcare and with the medical officials from the government side."

Meanwhile, Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein said that they'd put in place guidelines to ensure proper hygiene in Jewish synagogues.

"I have given out a guideline to our synagogues to ensure that in all our synagogues there are proper facilities for hand washing to make sure that there are safe distances between people... all of the proper hygiene precautions."

Hillsong Church South Africa will have its last service next weekend.

The church will introduce online praise and worship services, and will announce when normal services will resume.

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.