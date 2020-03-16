Ramaphosa closes some ports of entry to curb spread of coronavirus

There are now at least 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus in this country just a week after a KwaZulu-Natal man became the first person here on home soil to test positive.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be closing the borders from Wednesday, especially to people in high-risk countries.

South Africa has declared a national state of disaster to contain the coronavirus with President Ramaphosa announcing a raft of measures aimed at containing the outbreak.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation from the Union Buildings in an unprecedented Sunday evening briefing just hours after Cabinet met to discuss South Africa's COVID-19 plan.

Foreign national travelling from eight high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter the South African borders from Wednesday.

These countries are Italy, Germany, the US, the UK, China, Iran, Spain and South Korea.

South Africans have also been advised not to travel to or through the European Union, United States, UK or other high-risk countries with immediate effect.

Visas issued to visitors from these countries have been revoked while foreigners who have visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days will be denied a visa.

Ramaphosa said any South African who was now returning to the country from high-risk countries would have to undergo testing as well as self-isolation or quarantine to return home.

“All travellers who have entered South Africa from high-risk countries since mid-February will be required to present themselves for testing. We will strengthen surveillance, screening and testing measures at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport.”

South Africa has 72 ports of entry through land, sea and airports - more than half of which have been shut down from Monday morning.

“Of the 53 land ports, 35 will be shut down with effect from Monday, 16 March 2020. Two of the eight seaports will be closed for passengers and crew.”

Government has also established a national command council chaired by the president.

“This national command council will include among others, members of the inter-ministerial committee, and will meet three times a week to coordinate all aspects of our extraordinary emergency response.”

LOCAL GATHERINGS

Ramaphosa has advised citizens to cancel all non-essential travel between provinces, which include busses and taxis.

“We further discourage all non-essential domestic travel particularly, by air, rail, taxis and busses to minimise the risk of the spread of this virus by limiting contact amongst groups of people.”

South Africans are also now prohibited to gather in groups of more than a hundred, which means festivals, sports events and religious gatherings will not be allowed.

The South African Council of Churches' Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said they would now be meeting with churches to review their worship practices.

“We also affirm our commitments to partnering with government and everyone, all hand on deck to fight against the spread of the coronavirus especially in poor communities.”

SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES SHUT GATES

Schools were supposed to close for the Easter holiday on Friday but with the strict measures in place, they will now be shut down from Wednesday with several holiday care programs for working parents also forced shut.

All contact classes have already been cancelled at the University of Cape Town after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus and has been placed under self-quarantine.

Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “The Western Cape Department of Health has begun the contact tracing process and is contacting all those who were in close contact with the staff member as per the protocol prescribed by the provincial and national agencies.”

This comes as Wits University cancels all contact teaching and face to face activities including tests after one of its students also tested positive

Officials have now reached out to the 350 students who could be affected

The university's spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “All students are requested to remain at home or to confine themselves to their rooms of residence, they’re also encouraged to follow the distance guidelines and to limit interaction where possible.”

The University of Johannesburg and the University of KwaZulu-Natal have also cancelled classes as a precautionary measure.

UKZN has cancelled all its graduation ceremonies planned for next month.