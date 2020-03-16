Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further notice

The president said the decision was taken by the governing party’s extended national working committee which met on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that all upcoming conferences of the African National Congress (ANC), including the upcoming ANC Youth League (ANCYL) elective conference, would be postponed until further notice.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken at the governing party’s extended national working committee (NWC), which met on Monday to discuss government’s response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

“All the conferences, including the NGC [National General Council] is also postponed until further notice. Provincial conference, regional conferences, conferences of the Youth League… they’re all postponed until further notice,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANCYL conference was due to take place in May at the University of the Free State.

The president also said he would meet with all political parties in Cape Town soon to discuss how they should deal with COVID-19 from a “non-political partisan point of view”.