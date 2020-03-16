Ramaphosa: All upcoming ANC conferences postponed until further notice
The president said the decision was taken by the governing party’s extended national working committee which met on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that all upcoming conferences of the African National Congress (ANC), including the upcoming ANC Youth League (ANCYL) elective conference, would be postponed until further notice.
Addressing the media in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken at the governing party’s extended national working committee (NWC), which met on Monday to discuss government’s response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
“All the conferences, including the NGC [National General Council] is also postponed until further notice. Provincial conference, regional conferences, conferences of the Youth League… they’re all postponed until further notice,” Ramaphosa said.
The ANCYL conference was due to take place in May at the University of the Free State.
The president also said he would meet with all political parties in Cape Town soon to discuss how they should deal with COVID-19 from a “non-political partisan point of view”.
More in Politics
-
Lamola explains reasons for denying Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus parole
-
DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a ‘power grab’
-
Zuma supporters say country facing a constitutional crisis
-
MPs raise concerns over parolees who commit serious crimes
-
Zuma tried to push for Montana reinstatement at Prasa, Zondo Inquiry told
-
MPs urge citizens to follow basic hygiene to curb COVID-19, TB
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.