Prevention better than cure: Alex residents take measures against COVID-19
Concerns were raised about how people would cope in densely populated townships such as Alexandra in Johannesburg.
ALEXANDRA - Many South Africans are taking precautionary measures as the number of people who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to rise. On Monday, 62 cases were identified in South Africa.
Some people queued at shopping centres and stores to stock up on groceries, while others continued to sanitise and wear masks in fear of catching the disease.
But, concerns were raised about how people would cope in densely populated townships such as Alexandra in Johannesburg.
Alex is one of the most densely populated areas in Gauteng with an estimated population of more than one million. In some areas, sewage can be seen on the streets while others have access to chemical toilets near their shacks.
But residents were well aware that COVID-19 arrived in South Africa. One Alex resident said he was not scared of the disease but he was taking care of himself.
“Because when I go inside the house I always wash my hands before I eat,” he said.
Another resident said he always walked around wearing a mask.
“Protection is better than cure, you have to protect yourself and I’m not that scared,” he said.
Seven cases were reported in Gauteng and the number was expected to increase as there were other cases that still needed to be verified.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
