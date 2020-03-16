‘No kissing’ - MEC Simelane-Zulu ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19 in KZN

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has appealed to anyone who may be infected with the virus to come forward.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Monday said the provincial government would not hesitate to impose quarantines on those who pose a risk to others.

There are currently 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with the first confirmed case coming from KwaZulu-Natal.

The MEC has appealed to anyone who may be infected with the virus in the province to come forward for testing and voluntary self-quarantine.

MEC Simelane-Zulu said the KZN provincial government added two more facilities to the province’s four dedicated COVID-19 response medical centres.

“We decided to add two more hospitals, which are Doris Goodwin Hospital and Richmond Hospital. I must indicate that we’re going to have these wards inside a hospital in every district.”

She has also called for a moratorium on sexual activity by those who may easily transmit the virus.

“We want to emphasise precautionary measures such as washing your hands, using a sanitiser and keeping social distance. Keeping a social distance of 1.5metres means no kissing.”

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has halted breathalyser tests in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

