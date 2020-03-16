Netcare warns public of scammers doing door-to-door COVID-19 screenings
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Netcare on Monday warned residents about criminals going into homes in various areas claiming to be officials from the health care group doing door-to-door coronavirus (COVID-19) screening.
Netcare said its staff, including the company’s hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres are not doing any home visits.
The company urged residents to contact the police if anyone claiming to be a representative from Netcare arrived at their home.
“Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the novel coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety but please alert the SAPS immediately,” the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Hout Bay community policing forum in Cape Town said it also received reports that well-dressed scam artists carrying swabs and official-looking paperwork were doing the rounds in Constantia.
