Mkhize: State of emergency over COVID-19 could be declared should need arise

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, along with other members of Cabinet, addressed reporters in Pretoria on the status of the government’s plans, explaining that all South Africans should be war-ready.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at a media briefing in Pretoria on 16 March 2020 on the latest developments of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at a media briefing in Pretoria on 16 March 2020 on the latest developments of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The government said on Monday it could not rule out the declaration of a state of emergency as one of the mechanisms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa is at 62 on 16 March 2020. Picture: EWN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa is at 62 on 16 March 2020. Picture: EWN

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to curb the spread of the disease. South Africans could be confronted with even stricter interventions that would be enabled by a state of emergency.

Mkhize explained that this would be done to limit certain interactions.

“A state of emergency would basically be about tightening enforcement so that certain conduct is restricted and to make sure we close the loophole that would make the virus spread,” he said.

A state of emergency can be enforced under Section 34 of the Constitution as a last measure and could only be declared when the security of the country was threatened by war, invasion, general insurrection, and disorder during a national disaster to restore peace and order.

The currently enforced state of disaster declaration enabled the government to channel funds and other resources to the fight to curb further infections of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency would enable government to suspend certain rights such as the freedom of movement.

The last time this was imposed was in 1985 under apartheid president PW Botha during the height of political violence in many South African communities.

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

