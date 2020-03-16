Masuku: Over 130 people who came in contact with Wits student tested

There are 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with Gauteng as the provinces with the highest number of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Monday while the province had its first local transmission case of the coronavirus, test results were still outstanding for two more people in the province who might have been infected.

Last week, a Wits University student tested positive for coronavirus, which resulted in the university cancelling all contact classes.

Masuku said they tested more than 130 people who came into contact with the student, and were expecting the results on Monday afternoon.

“There are two others we’re suspecting, but we’re waiting for their results. By today, when we give the briefing in the afternoon, we will know everything.”

Masuku said the focus would now be on looking up those who have been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

“We need to put emphasis on contact tracing; people must be honest and we’ll be able to curb the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has cancelled plenary sittings scheduled for Tuesday in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Parliament said an announcement would be made on Tuesday regarding Parliament, National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces sittings.

