Maile appeals to Eskom to stop being 'dramatic' over Emfuleni Municipality debt

Last week, the Sheriff of the Court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rand for non-payment to the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Monday called on Eskom to stop being what he called "dramatic" on the matter relating to non-payment of debts by the broke Emfuleni Municipality.

Last week, the Sheriff of the Court seized property worth hundreds of millions of rand for non-payment to the power utility.

Eskom said the total debt was R2.3 billion and it had obtained a judgment to move property worth R650 million.

Some of the items seized included vehicles.

Maile's spokesperson Castro Ngobese said the MEC was due to meet Eskom management on Tuesday.

"We have made an appeal to Eskom to stop being dramatic but allow us to have an audience to find ways of resolving the crisis. Our concern is that there’s continued to be a seizure or attachment of the municipality property might have an impact on service delivery."