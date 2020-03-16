View all in Latest
Land expropriation hearings postponed over coronavirus

Chair of the ad hoc committee responsible for amending legislation on land Mathole Motshekga postponed all committee activities.

The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has postponed public hearings on land expropriation without compensation as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

There are now at least 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, just a week after a KwaZulu-Natal man became the first person on home soil to test positive after travelling to Italy.

The chairperson of the ad hoc committee responsible for amending legislation in this regard, Mathole Motshekga, on Monday decided to postpone all committee activities.

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation joins other parliamentary structures, which have had to change their work diaries.

WATCH: South Africa’s coronavirus interventions

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces have both cancelled a sitting to deal with legislation, as well as public meetings in Gauteng.

Motshekga said given the situation had been declared a national disaster, “it is in the interest of all South Africans to postpone the hearings until further notice”.

A comprehensive announcement regarding the programme of both Houses of Parliament will be made after a meeting of Presiding Officers and chief whips on Tuesday.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

