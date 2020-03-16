Lamola explains reasons for denying Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus parole
The convicted murderer's currently serving a life sentence for the killing of Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that the crime committed by Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus was intended and had the potential to bring about civil war within the republic.
Lamola on Monday announced his decision to deny Walus parole.
Walus will remain behind bars for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani after his parole bid was unsuccessful yet again.
Minister Lamola said that in reaching his decision, he took a number of factors into account, including a previous judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal which found Hani's murder to be deliberate and cold-blooded.
His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
"From this, it is clear that the political assassination of the late Chris Hani was executed with the intention to create chaos and mayhem in the country."
The Justice Minister said that placing Walus on parole would nullify the severity that the court sought when sentencing him to life behind bars.
