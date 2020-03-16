KZN Health MEC vows to quarantine those who pose COVID-19 risk to others
The MEC has appealed to anyone who may be infected with the virus in the province to avail themselves for testing and voluntary self-quarantine.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the provincial government would not hesitate to impose quarantines on those who posed a risk to others.
The MEC has appealed to anyone who may be infected with the coronavirus in the province to avail themselves for testing and voluntary self-quarantine.
MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the KZN provincial government had now added two more facilities to the province’s four dedicated COVID-19 response medical centres.
"We've decided to add two other hospitals, which is Doris Goodwin Hospital and Richmond Hospital. We're going to have these wards in every district."
Simelane-Zulu also called for a moratorium on sexual activity by those who may easily transmit the virus.
"We want to emphasise precautionary measures - washing of hands, use of sanitisers, keeping social distance. Now keeping social distance of 1.5m means no kissing."
Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has halted breathalyser tests in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
