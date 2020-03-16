KKNK cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The week-long festival was meant to start on 23 March and end on 29 March 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) in Oudtshoorn has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Organisers said it was not an easy decision to cancel the festival and they followed in-depth consultations with health authorities, local government, the main sponsor – Absa - and other stakeholders.

“It is in the public interest of everyone involved in the festival – artists, business partners, visitors and residents of Oudtshoorn – that we made this difficult decision,” said the artistic director of the festival, Hugo Theart.

Meanwhile, The Fugard Theatre also opted to suspend all shows with immediate effect due to the global pandemic.

