Coronavirus: Gift of Givers raising R2m to assist front-line healthcare workers

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Coronavirus: Gift of Givers raising R2m to assist front-line healthcare workers

Gift of the Givers has launched its fundraiser on BackaBuddy.

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers organisation has stepped up to raise R2 million rand to assist front-line healthcare workers who will be dealing with the local coronavirus outbreak and is calling on the public to help.

South Africa announced its first coronavirus case on 5 March. This was from a man based in KwaZulu-Natal who had travelled to Italy with friends and family and returned to the country.

Government has called on all South Africans to work together to fight the outbreak.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said government was doing all it could to mitigate a situation that would cripple the public and private health system.

Gift of the Givers launched its fundraiser on BackaBuddy.

"This campaign has been set up to support the doctors, nurses and medical staff that work in the ICU’s and high care units across medical facilities in South Africa. To help buy the equipment and supplies needed for them to do the vital work they do, Gift of the Givers said.

"Gift of The Givers is a member of the working group that monitors the needs of healthcare facilities across South Africa and funds donated through this campaign will be directed to those facilities with the most need. Donors and the greater public will be informed as to how funds are spent.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA