Coronavirus: Gift of Givers raising R2m to assist front-line healthcare workers

Gift of the Givers has launched its fundraiser on BackaBuddy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers organisation has stepped up to raise R2 million rand to assist front-line healthcare workers who will be dealing with the local coronavirus outbreak and is calling on the public to help.

South Africa announced its first coronavirus case on 5 March. This was from a man based in KwaZulu-Natal who had travelled to Italy with friends and family and returned to the country.

Government has called on all South Africans to work together to fight the outbreak.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said government was doing all it could to mitigate a situation that would cripple the public and private health system.

"This campaign has been set up to support the doctors, nurses and medical staff that work in the ICU’s and high care units across medical facilities in South Africa. To help buy the equipment and supplies needed for them to do the vital work they do, Gift of the Givers said.

"Gift of The Givers is a member of the working group that monitors the needs of healthcare facilities across South Africa and funds donated through this campaign will be directed to those facilities with the most need. Donors and the greater public will be informed as to how funds are spent.

