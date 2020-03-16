Firefighting efforts scaled back as Table Mountain fire contained

On Sunday, a number of homes and vehicles were damaged when the fire broke out.

CAPE TOWN - The fire on Table Mountain has been contained.

Thirty-three people were also evacuated from Table Mountain and 65 people were evacuated from Signal Hill.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that several crews had been on the scene and had now been reduced.

"At present, we've scaled down from about 300 firefighters and about 35 firefighting appliances to 100 firefighters and 10 firefighting appliances, that's including Table Mountain National Parks and Working on Fire staff."

Carelse said that they would be replacing fresh crews soon.

"We're concentrating on the areas on Tafelberg Road, Signal Hill as we l as Nettleton and the Roundhouse area. We still have mopping up operations but we can safely say that the fire has been contained."