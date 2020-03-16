Face-to-face classes to continue at UWC amid COVID-19 concerns

There were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the institution.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Monday said its academic programme would be continuing until the Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande indicated otherwise.

Face-to-face classes would continue as scheduled and, if possible, lectures could go online.

UWC's Vice-Chancellor Vivienne Lawack said: “Recess will start on Thursday 19 March 2020 and will continue until after Easter, classes will resume on 14 April 2020. Since we have added two weeks to this recess period, the mid-year vacation period will be reviewed.”



She said upcoming graduation ceremonies would be held virtually. There were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the institution.

Meanwhile, contact classes have been suspended at the University of Cape Town, Wits University, University of Johannesburg, Cape Peninsula University of Technology and other institutions.

