Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole again

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has denied Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś parole.

Waluś is currently serving a life sentence for the killing of the SACP leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.

In his decision, announced on Monday, Lamola said it was clear that the political assassination of Hani was executed with the intention to create chaos and mayhem in the country.

The justice minister said Hani's killing had the potential to bring about civil war within the republic at the time.

His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “When taking this decision, the minister had regarded the full record of this matter, which includes the latest full profile on the offender, previous judgments by the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, reports and submissions made by the SACP and Mrs Limpho Hani.”

Last year, then Minister of Justice Michael Masutha announced that he would not be granting the Polish national parole as there was conflicting information, which made it difficult to determine whether he should be released.