Bright Monday as Eskom says no load shedding
Eskom is warning the possibility of rolling blackouts remains high should there be any change in performance on the grid.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Monday its system remained vulnerable and constrained on Monday.
The utility said it was not planning to implement load shedding for the day but it was having to use emergency reserves to supplement supply during peak hours.
Eskom is warning the possibility of rolling outages remains high should there be any change in performance on the grid.
The power utility has appealed to residents to continue using electricity sparingly.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2020
Date: 16 March 2020
No loadshedding is expected today, but the possibility of loadshedding
remains high pic.twitter.com/MU7mN3SxZw
More in Business
-
Oil prices extend losses on price war, virus fallout
-
Coronavirus a severe threat, jobs to be affected - Ramaphosa
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Coronavirus economic fallout inevitable
-
SA’s mining, tourism brace for virus buffeting
-
Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27
-
Dan Matjila may have cost PIC R100 million, report finds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.