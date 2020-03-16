Bright Monday as Eskom says no load shedding

Eskom is warning the possibility of rolling blackouts remains high should there be any change in performance on the grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Monday its system remained vulnerable and constrained on Monday.

The utility said it was not planning to implement load shedding for the day but it was having to use emergency reserves to supplement supply during peak hours.

The power utility has appealed to residents to continue using electricity sparingly.