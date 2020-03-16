As SA infections hit 62, Mkhize warns fighting virus will not be easy
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was dealing with an explosive increase in coronavirus cases.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed 62 people have now contracted Covid-19 in South Africa.
Ministers have been addressing the media after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced a number of measures to counter the spread.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was dealing with an explosive increase in coronavirus cases.
"We've seen in the past week, of which today is day 10, that we've increased [infection cases] from 1 to 51 which is doubling every day. No that for us is not just exponential, we think it's an explosive rise in the cases that are positive."
The minister said that should the number of cases run into the hundreds of thousands, it would overwhelm the country's health sector.
"We are still dealing with imported cases, which then become the biggest problem because each and every one of the individuals is capable of creating their own mini outbreak that can grow into massive numbers that you have to deal with in terms of contacts."
He warned that fighting the virus would not be an easy task.
"Each and every one has to take responsibility to fight this infection and it's not simple, it's going to be very hard but just so that you have a sense of the lie of the land as we move into the future, we are determined to suffer as few casualties as possible. We are determined to deal with this outbreak and we are determined to take hard decisions, if need be."
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that government was ready to spend money from the national disaster fund on the coronavirus response.
However, he said that the state would need to set aside further funding, which meant that government would have to reduce spending on other programmes.
More in Local
-
Land expropriation hearings postponed over coronavirus
-
‘No kissing’ - MEC Simelane-Zulu ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19 in KZN
-
Santaco wants answers on impact of COVID-19 on commuters
-
Trio to appear in court for bribing Milnerton cop
-
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole again
-
Rand weakens on virus concerns; focus shifts to rate decision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.