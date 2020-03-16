View all in Latest
3 men arrested for alleged gang rape of PE woman

The 28-year-old woman was attacked in Salsoneville on Friday.

Police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community members in the Eastern Cape apprehended three men who allegedly gang-raped a woman in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

The 28-year-old woman was attacked in Salsoneville on Friday.

Police said members of the community apprehended one of the suspects and handed him over to police on Friday. That evening, police responded to two men being attacked by a mob in Bloemendal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said: “On arrival, the men aged 23- and 31-years-old were severely assaulted. Investigations revealed that these two men are the outstanding suspects in the rape of the woman. They were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

All three suspects were detained on charges of rape and assault and were expected to appear in court soon.

More in Local

