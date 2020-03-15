Wits University confirms student tested positive for Coronavirus
Wits has now cancelled all contact classes for the graduate entry medical class saying the curriculum will continue online.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has confirmed that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the institution, the student had been self-quarantined after attending classes last Monday and Tuesday.
The university says the patient was asymptomatic and it's unclear whether she travelled abroad.
Wits has now cancelled all contact classes for the graduate entry medical class saying the curriculum will continue online.
Spokesperson Shirona Patel said, “All students of the student’s affected class have instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days effective immediately. The faculty is reaching out to the affected students and offering full support.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
_
_
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
The @WitsHealthFac student who has been in quarantine since last week has tested positive for #COVIDー19. All 350 students who could be affected have been instructed to go into self-quarantine. All GEMP 1/MBBCh 3 contact classes to go online. SET meets today to plan way forward. pic.twitter.com/KMSFUMbXXi— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 15, 2020
More in Local
-
Anglican Archbishop Makgoba concerned SA isn’t taking coronavirus seriously
-
UPDATE: Inside the coronavirus impact on sporting events
-
Ramaphosa, cabinet locked in crucial meeting as coronavirus cases increase
-
COVID-19: SA Board of Jewish Education temporarily closes schools for a week
-
30 SABC sports presenter jobs on the line – reports
-
COVID-19: Two Oceans Marathon latest SA sporting event to be cancelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.