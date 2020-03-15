Wits University confirms student tested positive for Coronavirus

Wits has now cancelled all contact classes for the graduate entry medical class saying the curriculum will continue online.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has confirmed that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the institution, the student had been self-quarantined after attending classes last Monday and Tuesday.

The university says the patient was asymptomatic and it's unclear whether she travelled abroad.

Wits has now cancelled all contact classes for the graduate entry medical class saying the curriculum will continue online.

Spokesperson Shirona Patel said, “All students of the student’s affected class have instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days effective immediately. The faculty is reaching out to the affected students and offering full support.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)