WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa briefs SA on how govt will deal coronavirus cases

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed South Africa on the government's plans to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

There have been mounting calls for government to take swift action as the number of coronavirus cases increases.

The Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 51 so far.

Ramaphosa met his cabinet earlier on Sunday to discuss the spread of the virus in the country.

The latest increase comes amid calls for the country's ports of entry to be shut especially for travellers coming from Europe.

