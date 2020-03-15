UPDATE: Inside the coronavirus impact on sporting events

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the global sporting calendar. EWN has compiled a list of the key developments affecting the sporting fraternity.

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar.

Here are some of the major events that been affected so far.

FOOTBALL:

• Bafana Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe have been called off after CAF announced that all qualifiers set to take place this month (March) have been rescheduled.

• The Premier League announced they will suspend all games until 4 April.

• The DFL executive committee has proposed a suspension of Bundesliga and second division games from 17 March until 2 April.

• French football authorities have confirmed that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been suspended until further notice.

• UEFA has decided to postpone club competition matches scheduled for the week of 16 to 20 March. This includes the remaining Champions League Round of 16 second leg matches and all Europa League Round of 16 second leg matches. The quarterfinal draws have also been postponed.

• UEFA are also set to meet on 17 March to discuss the way forward in terms of EURO 2020 and club competitions.

• La Liga’s top two divisions have been suspended for at least 2 weeks.

• Conmebol World Cup qualifiers due to take place between 23 and 31 March have been postponed.

• The French League Cup final between PSG and Lyon on 4 April has been postponed.

• Spanish Cup final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in Seville on 18 April has been postponed.

• The World Football Summit that was scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC from 17 to 18 March has been postponed.

• Major League Soccer (MLS) has suspended its season for 30 days while it reevaluates the impact of the coronavirus.

MOTORSPORT:

• The Australian Formula One Grand Prix, the first stop on the calendar, has been cancelled.

• The Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed, while both the Bahrain and Vietnam races have also been postponed.

The F1 season is expected to start at the end of May.

• The Formula E championship has suspended its season.

• The first four races of the MotoGP season in Qatar, the USA, Argentina and Spain have all been cancelled.

• The final race of the season in Valencia, Spain, has been pushed back to 27-29 November because of the latest changes.

RUGBY:

• The Super Rugby match between the Jaguares and Highlanders on Sunday (15 March) was called off.

• SANZAAR confirmed that the 2020 Super Rugby season will be suspended following this weekend's (14-15 March) matches.

• The PRO14 season has been suspended.

• The Six Nations match between France and Ireland which was scheduled to conclude the 2020 Championship in the Stade de France on 14 March has been postponed.

• Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia after this weekend's matches (14-15 March). The government moved to halt events of more than 500 people to counter the threat of coronavirus. This weekend's games will go ahead as normal with the ban taking effect on Monday (16 March).

CRICKET:

• The ongoing series ODI in Australia, as well as the upcoming series in New Zealand, have both been postponed.

• The remaining two ODIs between South Africa, scheduled for Sunday (15 March) and Wednesday (18 March) have been suspended.

• England's tour of Sri Lanka has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The start of the IPL season has been delayed from 29 March to 15 April.

• Australian bowler Kane Richardson is in quarantine after showing symptoms and is being tested. His test has since comeback negative.

• Australia will play their three upcoming one-day internationals against New Zealand behind closed doors

• The Australian women’s cricket team have suspended their tour to South Africa.

• The IPL (Indian Premier League) looks likely to be played behind closed doors.

GOLF:

• The Masters have been postponed to an unspecified later date. The tournament was set to take place between 9 and 12 April.

• The Players Championship was cancelled after the first round as well as all PGA and LPGA events until mid-April.

• All PGA Tour events between now and the Masters, starting on 9 April, have been cancelled.

TENNIS:

• No professional tennis tournaments will be played anywhere in the world until at least 20 April.

• The ATP Tour has postponed all play for six weeks

• All tournaments on the men's ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour have been cancelled until 27 April.

• No WTA tournaments will be staged for at least five weeks.

SWIMMING:

• The 14th African Swimming championships have been postponed due to the Coronavirus

It was Scheduled to take place from 17-22 April 2020 in Durban.

AMERICA:

• The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced it would suspend its season after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive.

• The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cancelled March Madness, (the men's Division I basketball tournament and the biggest annual event in college basketball) as well as other winter and spring NCAA championships.

• Major League Baseball (MLB) cancelled its remaining spring training schedule and delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks.

• The National Hockey League (NHL) suspended the season effective immediately.

CYCLING:

• The ABSA Cape Epic - due to start tomorrow (15 March) has been cancelled.

• The Giro d'Italia, scheduled to start on 9 May, has been postponed.

• 11 of the next 17 professional events have been cancelled.

OLYPMICS:

• Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in July but added that the IOC will have the final say.

• The International Olympic Committee says it will follow the WHO’s recommendation on whether to cancel the Olympic Games.

This list was last updated at 10 am local time on 15 March 2020.