SUMMARY: Ramphosa's full list of coronavirus precautions

EWN gives you a summary of what Ramaphosa said during his address on how to curb the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Sunday announced precautions government has taken against the coronavirus.

Here is a summary of what Ramaphosa said:

-There are now 61 confirmed cases of the virus in SA.

-The president declared the pandemic a state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

-Government has implemented travel bans to a number of countries including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China. Travel bans on these countries will come into effect from 18 March 2020. He also said local travels must only be necessary.

-Gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited. Large events and celebrations are cancelled.

-Schools closed from Wed 18 March until Easter weekend.

-Government also said they would be working closely with universities, colleges etc. to increase hygiene and put other appropriate responses in place.

-Businesses are called upon to take measures to intensify hygiene control.

-Surveillance and testing systems are being strengthened at hospitals.

-Partnering with the private sector to develop a tracing, tracking and monitoring system for all those affected by the coronavirus.

-Calling on everyone to take various personal measures as previously stated (hygiene, elbow greetings, etc.).

-Thirty-five land ports and two seaports shut down out of total 72 ports.

-Package to be put together as a response to the economic impact of the disease.

-Establishment of National Command Council chaired by Pres to meet trhee times a week to coordinate responses to the pandemic.

Additional reporting by Nthakoana Ngatane