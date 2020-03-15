SA’s coronavirus case tally rises to 51, with 13 new cases
The health department has announced that an additional 13 cases have been recorded since Friday's announcement.
JOHANNESBURG – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51.
This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss a way to contain the spread of the virus.
GAUTENG: 7
⁃A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.
⁃A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
⁃A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
⁃A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
⁃A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany
⁃A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany
⁃A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
WESTERN CAPE: 5
⁃A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria
⁃A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK
⁃A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands
⁃A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
⁃A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria
KWAZULU-NATAL: 1
⁃A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
While the President is expected to meet with his cabinet, on Saturday the deputy minister of health Joe Phaahla met with MECs in the nine provinces and their heads of department – the national health council (NHC) – to discuss the situation.
In its statement, the department said there is a need to strengthen the capacity of tracing teams.
“The NHC agreed that in order to minimize the risk of further spread of the virus, contact tracing must be done within 48 hours.”
