SA now has 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

So far, 61 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Africa, all of whom had travelled abroad.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Dr AB Xuma's funeral in the Eastern Cape on 8 March 2020. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Sunday declared the coronavirus a state of disaster.

Ramaphosa is currently addressing the nation on government's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Ramaphosa said gatherings of more than 100 people and major government events have been cancelled.

Some of these events will include Human Rights Day events.

He also said schools would be cancelled from 18 March and will reopen after the Easter holidays.

So far, 61 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Africa, all of whom had travelled abroad.

He has also implemented travel bans with immediate effect.

Follow our live blog for more.

Timeline

