Ramaphosa to address the nation on curbing spread of coronavirus at 18:00
So far, 51 people have tested positive for covid-19 in South Africa, all of whom had travelled abroad.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will in address the nation on government's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The president today called for an urgent Cabinet meeting to discuss the matter.
It comes amid calls for a travel ban and for all ports of entry to be shut.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said, “The president will indicate that Cabinet has looked at all impacts on our people as a consequence of the coronavirus.”
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
