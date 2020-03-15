Ramaphosa expected to hold cabinet meeting to discuss coronavirus spread
There are now 14 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country bringing the total number to 38 so far.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the best ways of containing the spread of COVID-19.
There are now 14 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country bringing the total number to 38 so far.
One-hundred-and-fourteen repatriates returned on home soil from China on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine at a ranch hotel in Polokwane.
GALLERY: South Africans repatriated from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Polokwane
Meanwhile, there are growing concerns that the rise in cases in Africa could overburden the continent's already fragile healthcare system.
At least 19 countries in the continent, have reported infections of the disease, including here on home soil.
Over 69, 000 people have recovered from the virus and more than 5,000 have died.
Most African countries, including those free of the virus, are already implementing a series of measures to counter its spread and impact
Countries like Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya and Ivory Coast have each reported one case each, at least for now – in stark contrast to Egypt which reported 93 infections – the most on the continent.
Most of Africa's reported cases are foreigners and people who travelled abroad.
There are now 136,000 infections of the disease which has been declared a pandemic by the world health organisation.
The illness' impact has been devastating, especially for travel, as airlines are anticipating more than 100 billion dollars in losses.
More in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 March 2020
-
Coronavirus cases in SA increase from 24 to 38
-
Prasa assures commuters operations will run despite employee suspensions
-
Molefe says he was left 'shaken' by Zuma's push to reinstate Montana at Prasa
-
GALLERY: More than 100 South Africans arrive at Polokwane Int. Airport
-
CT police hunt criminals who shot, killed a constable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.