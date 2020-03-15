MP man charged with rape, kidnapping of elderly woman (68)
It’s reported the man then choked her until she became unconscious and threw her in a dam thinking she had died.
JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are hoping a judge throws the book at a man who appeared in the Delmas Magistrates Court for the alleged rape and kidnapping of an elderly woman.
It’s understood the suspect broke into the 68-year-old woman's home in Waaikraal last weekend, before dragging her to a nearby bush where he allegedly raped her.
It’s reported the man then choked her until she became unconscious and threw her in a dam thinking she had died. However, she regained consciousness and managed to make way to a place of safety.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says, “He appeared in court on Thursday and is expected again in the same court on the 17 March. We are asking all opinion leaders amongst the community saying that we need to find a way to install morals into our society because our young generation is getting lost.”
The man has been remanded in custody and is due back in court on Tuesday.
More in Local
-
Joburg mayor Makhubo appoints new chairpersons for municipal entities
-
Ramaphosa expected to hold cabinet meeting to discuss coronavirus spread
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 March 2020
-
Coronavirus cases in SA increase from 24 to 38
-
Prasa assures commuters operations will run despite employee suspensions
-
Molefe says he was left 'shaken' by Zuma's push to reinstate Montana at Prasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.