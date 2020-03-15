Joburg mayor Makhubo appoints new chairpersons for municipal entities
Makhubo urged the newly appointed directors of the city-owned structures including the Joburg Road Agency, Pikitup, Joburg Water and City Power to practice ethical conduct.
JOHANNESBURG – City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has appointed new chairpersons for the City's municipal entities.
Makhubo urged the newly appointed directors of the city-owned structures including the Joburg Road Agency, Pikitup, Joburg Water and City Power to practice ethical conduct.
This comes after only two of the 13 entities received a clean audit in the 2018/19 financial year.
Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said, “The appointments of the chairpersons and the boards of directors are specifically for ensuring that we create sustainable entities that are fit for purpose and that deliver for the residents of Johannesburg.”
More in Local
-
MP man charged with rape, kidnapping of elderly woman (68)
-
Ramaphosa expected to hold cabinet meeting to discuss coronavirus spread
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 March 2020
-
Coronavirus cases in SA increase from 24 to 38
-
Prasa assures commuters operations will run despite employee suspensions
-
Molefe says he was left 'shaken' by Zuma's push to reinstate Montana at Prasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.