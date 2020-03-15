COVID-19: SA Board of Jewish Education temporarily closes schools for a week

The South African Jewish Board of Education met on Sunday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – With 51 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in South Africa the leadership of Jewish schools has decided to close all its schools effective from Monday.

The body says at least two cases of parents who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded in their Johannesburg schools, while one pupil also tested positive in a Cape Town school.

The board of education's Craig Kasev said about 8,000 pupils will be affected.

“We have taken a prudent decision for now to close the schools temporarily for five days across the Jewish schools awaiting any further notice from governmental organisations and government and we’ll take it from there.”