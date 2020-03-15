COVID-19: SA Board of Jewish Education temporarily closes schools for a week
The South African Jewish Board of Education met on Sunday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – With 51 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in South Africa the leadership of Jewish schools has decided to close all its schools effective from Monday.
The South African Board of Jewish of Education met on Sunday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in the country.
The body says at least two cases of parents who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded in their Johannesburg schools, while one pupil also tested positive in a Cape Town school.
The board of education's Craig Kasev said about 8,000 pupils will be affected.
“We have taken a prudent decision for now to close the schools temporarily for five days across the Jewish schools awaiting any further notice from governmental organisations and government and we’ll take it from there.”
More in Local
-
30 SABC sports presenter jobs on the line – reports
-
COVID-19: Two Oceans Marathon latest SA sporting event to be cancelled
-
Eskom suspends load shedding
-
SA’s coronavirus cases tally rises to 51, with 13 new cases
-
Ekurhuleni cancels State of the City public viewing over COVID-19 concerns
-
MP man charged with rape, kidnapping of elderly woman (68)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.