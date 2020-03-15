Eskom suspends load shedding
The power utility said it will suspend load shedding from noon on Sunday due to an improved generation system and low demand.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced it will suspend load shedding from noon on Sunday.
The power utility said this is due to an improved generation system and low demand.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 15, 2020
Date: 15 March 2020
Loadshedding to be suspended from 12:00@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/WuWKzY0zbU
Last week Eskom escalated load shedding to Stage 4 from Stage 1 after unit one at the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town tripped and due to delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday.
On Saturday, the power utility downgraded to Stage 1 from Stage 2 which had been implemented on Friday due to low demand.
