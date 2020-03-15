View all in Latest
Eskom suspends load shedding

The power utility said it will suspend load shedding from noon on Sunday due to an improved generation system and low demand.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced it will suspend load shedding from noon on Sunday.

The power utility said this is due to an improved generation system and low demand.

Last week Eskom escalated load shedding to Stage 4 from Stage 1 after unit one at the Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town tripped and due to delays in returning some generating units to service on Monday.

On Saturday, the power utility downgraded to Stage 1 from Stage 2 which had been implemented on Friday due to low demand.

