Ekurhuleni cancels State of the City public viewings over COVID-19 concerns

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni has cancelled all public viewing areas for its state of the city address (Soca) due to the coronavirus.

The office of Mayor Mzwandile Masina announced this as a precautionary measure.

This comes a day after the health department announced 14 new cases in the country bringing the total number to 38.

The sitting is the latest event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayoral spokesperson Phakamile Mbengeshe says, “The office of the executive mayor has made the difficult decision to cancel all Soca public viewing areas and restrict attendance of guests at the event. Following increased and overwhelming concerns over COVID-19 pandemic, the office of the mayor felt this the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.”

At the same time, while President Cyril Ramaphosa holds a meeting with his cabinet to outline drastic measures of dealing with the pandemic, the health department in Limpopo says it wants to bolster awareness by approaching churches ahead of the next Easter pilgrimage.

One-hundred-and-fourteen repatriates returned on home soil from China on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine at a ranch hotel in Polokwane.

Health MEC Pophi Ramathuba said they intend on educating people in the province about the virus.

“We met with the leadership of the church, we have given our own advice and what needs to happen. We would want to give them space with the church council so that they decide on this thing.”