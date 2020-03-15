COVID-19: Two Oceans Marathon latest SA sporting event to be cancelled

Several sports and music events have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Following an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Saturday, it was unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events scheduled for 08 – 11 April 2020 would be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the global spread of the coronavirus.

Two Oceans Marathon acknowledges that many runners will be disappointed at the cancellation of TOM 2020, and is committed to ensuring a spectacular race experience for all role-players at next year's event.

“We have been monitoring the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic as events have unfolded internationally and locally and we’ve consulted with public health experts and authorities,” said Race Director Debra Barnes.

“The health and safety of the competitors, staff, sponsors and the global community are paramount and an event of this scale poses far too great a risk to continue. Guided by this priority and global best practice, the TOM NPC has made the difficult decision to cancel the world’s most beautiful ultra marathon for 2020.”

Further information will be made available in due course and we will be in direct communication with the runners who had entered the 2020 Two Oceans Marathon.

UPDATE: Two Oceans Marathon NPC has decided to cancel #TOM2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runner safety remains our primary concern and that cannot be guaranteed at this time. #KeepMoving #QhubekekaDeUfike https://t.co/xXTKrpjp89 — Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 15, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the department of health confirmed 13 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in South Africa to 51.