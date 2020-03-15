COVID-19: Two Oceans Marathon latest SA sporting event to be cancelled
Several sports and music events have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Following an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Saturday, it was unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events scheduled for 08 – 11 April 2020 would be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the global spread of the coronavirus.
Two Oceans Marathon acknowledges that many runners will be disappointed at the cancellation of TOM 2020, and is committed to ensuring a spectacular race experience for all role-players at next year's event.
“We have been monitoring the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic as events have unfolded internationally and locally and we’ve consulted with public health experts and authorities,” said Race Director Debra Barnes.
“The health and safety of the competitors, staff, sponsors and the global community are paramount and an event of this scale poses far too great a risk to continue. Guided by this priority and global best practice, the TOM NPC has made the difficult decision to cancel the world’s most beautiful ultra marathon for 2020.”
Further information will be made available in due course and we will be in direct communication with the runners who had entered the 2020 Two Oceans Marathon.
UPDATE: Two Oceans Marathon NPC has decided to cancel #TOM2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runner safety remains our primary concern and that cannot be guaranteed at this time. #KeepMoving #QhubekekaDeUfike https://t.co/xXTKrpjp89— Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 15, 2020
Earlier on Saturday, the department of health confirmed 13 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in South Africa to 51.
More in Local
-
30 SABC sports presenter jobs on the line – reports
-
Eskom suspends load shedding
-
SA’s coronavirus cases tally rises to 51, with 13 new cases
-
Ekurhuleni cancels State of the City public viewing over COVID-19 concerns
-
MP man charged with rape, kidnapping of elderly woman (68)
-
Joburg mayor Makhubo appoints new chairpersons for municipal entities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.