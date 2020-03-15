Anglican Archbishop Makgoba concerned SA isn’t taking coronavirus seriously

Makgoba says the covid-19 pandemic is not only a European problem but something that affects everyone.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he's concerned South Africans and people elsewhere on the continent don’t appear to be taking the covid-19 outbreak seriously enough.

The health ministry has today confirmed there are 51 cases of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Makgoba says due to the prevalence of TB and HIV/Aids in the country, the effects of covid-19 may be more devastating for many citizens if the coronavirus continues to spread.

The number of confirmed cases in south has increase to 51 from Saturday’s 38.

He's urged the public to heed all the warnings and ramp up their hygiene practices.

“I pray that we will give this coronavirus its impact and urgency that it deserves in Africa and not bask in the fact that it’s a European problem.”

At least 114 repatriated South Africans from China touched down in Polokwane yesterday where they're in quarantine for a 21-day period.

Meanwhile, an urgent cabinet meeting was called by President Cyril Ramaphosa today to discuss measures of dealing with the pandemic.

