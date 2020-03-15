30 SABC sports presenter jobs on the line – reports
According to the City Press, sports will be combined with news as part of a cost-cutting measure administered by the cash-strapped national broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG – The jobs of at least 30 sports presenters at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) are on the line; this as the public broadcaster reportedly plans to do away with separate sports bulletins on its radio stations.
The publication is reporting that the SABC sports department sent an email to staff last week, informing them of the changes which are due to come into effect next month.
This would essentially mean that as many as 30 sports presenters contracts may not be renewed.
However, there might be hope for some of them as stations may be given the opportunity to motivate to the SABC radio's group executive Nada Wotshela why they should be allowed to keep their on-air staff.
Wotshela would then decide whether to carry the cost.
