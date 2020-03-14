SAA: Passengers can change some reservations for free amid coronavirus concerns

The national carrier has announced its offering travellers who have booked with the airline one free travel change on certain flights.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) has said it will be reviewing its reservation policies regularly to ensure customers can continue to travel with confidence amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The national carrier has announced its offering travellers who have booked with the airline one free travel change on certain flights.

It said given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, customers can change their reservations on selected international routes.

The flights include those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich, and London.

The carrier’s spokesperson Tlali Tlali says, “The updated policy allows SAA passengers who will be travelling on certain specific international routes the flexibility to make adjustments to their travel plans under specific conditions. The policy provides for one free travel change without attracting any penalties to our passengers.”

At the same time, in the wake of growing global concerns about the coronavirus outbreak several events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The Cape Town Jazz Festival has been postponed as a public health precautionary measure.

The event was meant to take place on the 27 and 28 March.

Organisers say they are not prepared to jeopardise the health of jazz lovers and artists.

Meanwhile formula 1 has postponed the Heineken F1 Joburg festival.

The event was due to take place on 29 March.

Organisers say the postponement is to protect the safety of all fans and participants.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.