Prasa assures commuters operations will run despite employee suspensions

Prasa said the suspensions were spurred by findings by the Auditor-General, Public Protector and Special Investigative Unit, highlighting massive financial and governance flaws.

Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Prasa is continuing its clean-up drive and said operations would continue running smoothly after the suspension of 12 senior employees.

The rail agency said the officials face a disciplinary process and more staffers were in the firing line.

Prasa said the suspensions were spurred by findings by the Auditor-General, Public Protector and Special Investigative Unit, mainly highlighting massive financial and governance flaws.

The troubled parastatal was placed under administration and its interim board dissolved immediately by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in December last year.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said, “If you look at the general state of Prasa, there are many people who are in positions they shouldn’t be in and that’s why the organisation wasn’t performing the way it should.”

