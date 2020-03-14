Plane carrying over 100 Wuhan evacuees back on SA soil

The group, who have not tested positive for the coronavirus, will stay at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane under strict quarantine for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) chartered aircraft carrying the 122 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan, where the COVID-19 outbreak is thought to have originated, landed at the Polokwane International Airport on Saturday.

This period may be extended should any person display symptoms of COVID-19.

WATCH: A look outside the quarantine site in Limpopo

Meanwhile, on Friday the health department announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in South Africa to 24.

From the 16 that were announced on Thursday, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

This is where the new confirmed cases come from:

GAUTENG: 4

⁃ A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

⁃ A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy

⁃ A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 2

⁃ A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy

⁃ A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

WESTERN CAPE: 2

⁃ A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

⁃ A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy

Additional reporting by Mihlali Ntsabo

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix._