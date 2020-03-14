Now that they're home, here's how govt plans to quarantine S.Africans from Wuhan
Earlier this week health minister Zweli Mkhize, and other members of the inter-ministerial task team dealing with coronavirus in the country, held a press briefing to explain the evacuation process and the 21-day quarantine programme.
JOHANNESBURG – Now that the group of more than 100 South Africans, which has been repatriated from Wuhan City in China, is back in South Africa; some may want to know how they will be quarantined at the designated site, The Ranch Resort, in Polokwane.
WATCH: How South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined
