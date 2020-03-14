Now that they're home, here's how govt plans to quarantine S.Africans from Wuhan

Earlier this week health minister Zweli Mkhize, and other members of the inter-ministerial task team dealing with coronavirus in the country, held a press briefing to explain the evacuation process and the 21-day quarantine programme.

JOHANNESBURG – Now that the group of more than 100 South Africans, which has been repatriated from Wuhan City in China, is back in South Africa; some may want to know how they will be quarantined at the designated site, The Ranch Resort, in Polokwane.

Earlier this week health minister Zweli Mkhize, and other members of the inter-ministerial task team dealing with coronavirus in the country, held a press briefing to explain the evacuation process and the 21-day quarantine programme.

WATCH: How South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined