Mourners remember ‘darkest day’ at mass funeral held for EC bus crash victims

A mass funeral was held for victims who died when the bus which was allegedly overloaded veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale last week Monday.

Picture: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula
This as about 3,000 mourners descended on the Eastern Cape Town on Friday to pay their respects. Picture: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eastern Cape police have described the mass funeral of 26 victims who died in a bus crash as a dark day in Centane history.

This as about 3,000 mourners descended on the Eastern Cape Town on Friday to pay their respects.

The vehicle was allegedly overloaded when it veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale last week Monday.

More than 60 other passengers were injured.

The police's Jackson Manatha says, “In this area of Centane, for the last 36 years of my policing, this is the very first time that I have ever seen a very big big accident like this. It has never happened before in Centane, hence I am calling it the darkest day in the history on Centane.”

