Mourners remember ‘darkest day’ at mass funeral held for EC bus crash victims
A mass funeral was held for victims who died when the bus which was allegedly overloaded veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale last week Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Eastern Cape police have described the mass funeral of 26 victims who died in a bus crash as a dark day in Centane history.
This as about 3,000 mourners descended on the Eastern Cape Town on Friday to pay their respects.
The vehicle was allegedly overloaded when it veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale last week Monday.
More than 60 other passengers were injured.
The police's Jackson Manatha says, “In this area of Centane, for the last 36 years of my policing, this is the very first time that I have ever seen a very big big accident like this. It has never happened before in Centane, hence I am calling it the darkest day in the history on Centane.”
SPEAKING ON THE OCCASION OF THE MASS FUNERAL IN CENTANE— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 13, 2020
Today we say to the families gathered here. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We assure you that your plight is receiving our urgent attention. We will take action! #CentaneFuneral pic.twitter.com/XNOSlde8ML
More in Local
-
SAA: Passengers can change some reservations for free amid coronavirus concerns
-
Plane carrying 122 South Africans from Wuhan expected to arrive today
-
DA labels Tshwane council dissolution a ‘power grab’
-
Dan Matjila may have cost PIC R100 million, report finds
-
Mkhize urges all to be vigilant about contact as COVID-19 cases increase
-
Drop in demand to see power cuts move to stage 2 on Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.