Load shedding brought down to Stage 1 from noon

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it will be reducing load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The power utility said due to a drop in electricity demand going into the weekend and the restoration of its Koeberg unit in cape town the scale of power cuts has minimized.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the state-owned company's generation capacity and emergency reservoirs have also increased.

“Load shedding will reduce to Stage 1 until 11 pm; this is coming down from Stage 2, which started at 7 am. We have synchronized Koeberg generation unit 1 back into the grid and this has helped improve the generation system performance and we are in good shape for now.”