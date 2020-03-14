Load shedding brought down to Stage 1 from noon

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Load shedding brought down to Stage 1 from noon

Eskom says due to a drop in electricity demand going into the weekend and the restoration of its Koeberg unit in cape town the scale of power cuts has minimized.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it will be reducing load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The power utility said due to a drop in electricity demand going into the weekend and the restoration of its Koeberg unit in cape town the scale of power cuts has minimized.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the state-owned company's generation capacity and emergency reservoirs have also increased.

“Load shedding will reduce to Stage 1 until 11 pm; this is coming down from Stage 2, which started at 7 am. We have synchronized Koeberg generation unit 1 back into the grid and this has helped improve the generation system performance and we are in good shape for now.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA