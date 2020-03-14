Load shedding brought down to Stage 1 from noon
Eskom says due to a drop in electricity demand going into the weekend and the restoration of its Koeberg unit in cape town the scale of power cuts has minimized.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it will be reducing load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 on Saturday afternoon.
The power utility said due to a drop in electricity demand going into the weekend and the restoration of its Koeberg unit in cape town the scale of power cuts has minimized.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the state-owned company's generation capacity and emergency reservoirs have also increased.
“Load shedding will reduce to Stage 1 until 11 pm; this is coming down from Stage 2, which started at 7 am. We have synchronized Koeberg generation unit 1 back into the grid and this has helped improve the generation system performance and we are in good shape for now.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 14, 2020
Date: 14 March 2020
Loadshedding to be reduced to Stage 1 from 12:00 @SABCNewsOnline@SABCRadio@IOL @ewnupdates @eNCA @TimesLIVE @SaturdayStar pic.twitter.com/zTypkeZ3BP
More in Local
-
Now that they're home, here's how govt plans to quarantine S.Africans from Wuhan
-
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo expected in court in June after axe attack
-
Criminal probe to begin after Presidency hands over damning PIC report
-
Plane carrying over 100 Wuhan evacuees back on SA soil
-
Mourners remember ‘darkest day’ at mass funeral held for EC bus crash victims
-
SAA: Passengers can change some reservations for free amid coronavirus concerns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.