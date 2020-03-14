David Maynier calls for strengthening of Africa Free Trade Agreement
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said the Africa Free Trade Agreement should be strengthened.
Maynier said the province is a key province to grow investments locally and in the continent.
The MEC said the Western Cape’s budget focuses on infrastructure, creating jobs and making it easier to do business in the Western Cape.
The province plans to spend about R32.4 billion over the next three years to boost economic growth and create jobs.
But also, on the provincial treasury radar is growing exports.
Spending allocations of millions have been committed on creating an enabling environment for the private sector.
Maynier said investments have been made to enable the markets to grow as well as exports.
He said the Africa Free Trade is a lucrative platform to build on making the province a key trading region for Africa.
