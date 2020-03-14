-
CT police hunt criminals who shot, killed a constable
It's believed constable Thobinceba Xhontelo was driving in Bardale this week when he realised he had been followed.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are searching for suspects who shot and killed a police constable and his friend in Mfuleni.
A woman was wounded in the attack.
It's believed constable Thobinceba Xhontelo was driving in Bardale this week when he realised he had been followed.
Xhontelo and two passengers were struck by bullets when suspects traveling in another vehicle fired shots.
The constable - who was stationed at Kuilsriver police station died while another man succumbed to his injuries while enroute to hospital.
A woman was left wounded.
The police's Novela Potelwa said, “The suspects are still at large, and the Hawks are investigating.”
Authorities are exploring all avenues in tracing the perpetrators.
