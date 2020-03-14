Coronavirus cases in SA increase from 24 to 38
There have been 14 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa, the Health Ministry confirmed.
JOHANNESBURG – The total number of coronavirus (COVID -19) cases is now 38, meaning cases increased by 14 from Friday’s confirmed cases of 24, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The breakdown per province is as follows:
GAUTENG: 17
A 76 year old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
A 72 year old female who had travelled to the UK and the US.
A 47 year old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
A 52 year old male who had travelled to Germany
A 38 year old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany
A 62 year old male who had travelled to the Netherlands
A 19 year old female who had travelled to France and Italy
WESTERN CAPE: 9
A 27 year old male who had travelled to Brazil
A 33 year old female who had travelled to France
A 49 year old male who had travelled to France and Italy.
A 14 year old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai
A 73 year old male who had travelled to the UK
A 32 year old male who had travelled to the UK.
KWAZULU-NATAL: 11
A 47 year old male who had travelled to Switzerland
The Health Ministry said the patients were informed, all information has been verified and contact tracing is underway.
MPUMALANGA: 1
The statement continued to say President Cyril Ramaphosa called for an urgent cabinet meeting on Sunday.
The meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country’s response to this outbreak.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
